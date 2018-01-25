Tulsa Union School Placed On Lockdown After Report Of Nearby Shooting

Andersen Elementary in the Tulsa Union school district is placed on lockdown after report of a shooting at a nearby home

The school in the 1200 block of South Willow.

Here is what we know. Broken Arrow Police responded to reports of a shooting inside the home in the 4400 block of West Fort Worth just after 8 a.m.

Police say they have not been able to contact anyone inside the home and out of caution, the elementary school was placed on lockdown.

News On 6 has a crew en route to the area and will have more once we are updated by Broken Arrow Police.