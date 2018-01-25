Two Bodies Found After Report Of Gunshot In Broken Arrow Home

Broken Arrow Police say they found two bodies after forcing their way into a home after a gunshot was reported by a neighbor.

Police said the bodies are those of a man and woman believed to be in their 60s.

Broken Arrow Police say a neighbor called at about 6:30 a.m. to report a loud pop at a home in the 4400 block of West Fort Worth. Police believe that pop was a gunshot.

Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside and out of caution they put Anderson Elementary School on lockdown and called out their special operations team.

The team entered the home at about 9:30 and found the bodies. Police then issued an all-clear.