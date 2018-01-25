NASA honors 7 killed on space shuttle Columbia 15 years ago - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NASA honors 7 killed on space shuttle Columbia 15 years ago

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA is honoring the seven astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago, with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon traveled from Israel for Thursday's ceremony at Kennedy Space Center. It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on Feb. 1, 2003. All seven astronauts - including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon (EE-Lahn Ruh-MONE) - died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.

Ramon performed two of his own songs. He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.

