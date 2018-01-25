Next Kansas governor seeks to patch up legislator relations

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

A landmark ruling by the nation's highest court gave Henry Montgomery his first chance at freedom after nearly a half-century behind bars.

A landmark ruling by the nation's highest court gave Henry Montgomery his first chance at freedom after nearly a half-century behind bars.

Incoming Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer begins his tenure needing to mend relations with fellow Republicans in the Legislature, whose clashes with his GOP predecessor intensified in recent months.

Incoming Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer begins his tenure needing to mend relations with fellow Republicans in the Legislature, whose clashes with his GOP predecessor intensified in recent months.

(AP Photo/John Hanna). Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks to reporters, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The conservative Republican governor had a contentious tenure before President Trump nominated him as U.S. ambassador-at-la...

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Incoming Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer begins his tenure needing to mend relations with fellow Republicans in the Legislature, whose clashes with his GOP predecessor intensified in recent months.

The ill will stands in sharp contrast to lawmakers' generally positive mood last fall after President Donald Trump first nominated Gov. Sam Brownback for an ambassador's post. Colyer, the lieutenant governor, promised to be more open, and lawmakers warmed to the prospects of working with him after years of financial distress under Brownback.

But earlier this month, Brownback proposed phasing in a big increase in spending on public schools and saying growth in state revenues would cover it. Many Republican legislators view the plan as financially reckless and an attempt to boost Colyer's political standing by putting them in the politically untenable position of expressing skepticism about boosting education funding.

The incoming governor must quell an open revolt among GOP lawmakers who pointedly call it the "Brownback/Colyer" proposal. They assume Colyer had a big hand in drafting the plan and Brownback's budget recommendations - something the departing governor publicly suggested publicly.

"This is tone change, and tone changes are meaningless," said state Rep. J.R. Claeys, a conservative central Kansas Republican. "The disaster that has been foisted upon us is the same."

Brownback is stepping down Wednesday to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer will be elevated to governor at a 3 p.m. swearing-in ceremony.

Colyer, 57, owns a Kansas City-area plastic surgery practice that does both cosmetic procedures as well as reconstructive surgery, and even after being elected to public office, he continued to do international medical relief missions.

His friendship with Brownback began more than 20 years ago when both were White House fellows. Colyer was a state senator when Brownback put him on his ticket in 2010, and they won re-election in 2014.

Colyer was the Brownback administration's spokesman on health care issues. He remained a steadfast ally both when Brownback successfully pursued aggressive income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 and when legislators rolled most of them back last years after the state's persistent budget problems caused voters to sour on the experiment.

The incoming governor is running for a full, four-year term this year and raised more than $630,000 from outside cash contributions since August, the highest total of any candidate. Some is supporters expect policy shifts that differentiate Colyer from the unpopular Brownback.

"He won't have to constantly guard against stepping on anybody else's toes, mainly Brownback's toes," said state Rep. Dan Hawkins, a conservative Wichita Republican. "He can go on ahead and do his thing."

And Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, predicts "most people will probably give Colyer the benefit of the doubt."

But the school funding proposal remains a huge sore point for many Republicans. It's a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in October that funding for public schools - even with a significant boost last year - remains inadequate under the state constitution. The court said a new school finance law must be in place by July.

Brownback is proposing to phase in an additional $513 million increase over five years and leave it to growth in tax revenues to cover the cost.

Democrats and moderate Republicans doubt the state can sustain the extra spending more than a year or two without them having to consider another tax increase or deep cuts in other parts of the budget.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on the GOP right view the plan as a betrayal of Brownback's professed fiscal conservatism. They also believe it undercuts any effort to rewrite the state constitution to curb the Supreme Court's power over school funding issues.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a conservative Wichita Republican, called the school funding plan "something that we couldn't afford, that we can't implement."

"It all sounded good, but the burden was placed on us to balance the budget," Wagle said. "We've seen the budget runs. We're underwater."

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.