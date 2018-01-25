Arrest Made In Tulsa Robbery Where Clerk Was Shot

Tulsa Police made an arrest in a robbery that ended with a person shot in the leg.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Officers responded to the Naifee’s convenience store Tuesday, January 23, 2018, for an armed robbery and shooting.

Police said a man walked into the store in the 200 block of Mohawk Boulevard, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

After getting the cash, police said the man shot the clerk in the leg.

The clerk is expected to be okay.