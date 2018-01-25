Delectable Broccoli Soup - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Delectable Broccoli Soup

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 4 celery stalks, finely diced
  • 2 medium onions finely diced
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups Sprouts Organic Super Greens or Baby Spinach
  • 2 parsnips peeled and finely chopped (if parsnips are unavailable, 2 small turnips can be substituted)
  • 2 carrots, finely chopped
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 Rapunzel No Salt Added Bouillon cubes
  • 1 teaspoon Himalaya pink salt
  • Juice of a lemon
  • 2 teaspoons coconut oil
  • Sprouted pumpkin seeds and 2 teaspoons unsweetened coconut milk to garnish

Directions:

  1. In a Dutch oven, heat the oil and add onion, garlic, carrots, parsnips, celery and broccoli and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  2. Add the water and bouillon cubes and bring to a boil, then lower heat and cover pot and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, until the vegetables are tender but not mushy.
  3. Stir in the greens, and then add lemon juice and using an immersion blender, blend until the soup until smooth.
  4. Garnish with a teaspoon of coconut milk and sprinkle with sprouted pumpkin seeds and serve.
  5. Serves 4.

