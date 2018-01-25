Firefighters Battle Grass Fires Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Firefighters are working on contain a grass fire near Skiatook Lake just west of the city on Highway 20.

An Osage County Sheriff's deputy initially said they they believed the fire was intentionally set by someone driving along the highway, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said they don't believe the fires were intentional.

Roberts said there are three separate fires and no reason to believe they are intentional. He said one of the fires has burned about 2,000 acres.

Deputies found five fires along Highway 20 between Skiatook and Hominy, all along the north side of the road.

Deputies say multiple fire departments are fighting the fires including Black Dog, Hominy and Skiatook.

One rancher in the area said all his land - about 300 acres - is scorched.

In Mayes County, emergency managers said five agencies worked a fire east of Adair.

They tell us crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. They said no one was injured and no structures were involved.

Another fire kept fire fighters busy in Rogers County near 4140 Road and 420 Road on the east side of Oologah Lake.

We're told structures - residential and farm - were in danger but it's unknown if any have been impacted yet.

Weather Alerts

A fire weather warning has been issued for several Oklahoma counties due dry conditions, low humidity and high winds.

The warning will go until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.