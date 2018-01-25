Sources: Grass Fire Near Skiatook Lake Intentionally Set - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sources: Grass Fire Near Skiatook Lake Intentionally Set

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Firefighters are working on contain a grass fire near Skiatook Lake just west of the city on Highway 20.

An Osage County Sheriff's deputy says they believe the fire was intentionally set by someone driving along the highway, but they don't know who.

Deputies found five fires along Highway 20 between Skiatook and Hominy, all along the north side of the road. 

Deputies say multiple fire departments are fighting the fires including Black Dog, Hominy and Skiatook. 

In Mayes County, emergency managers tell us five agencies are working on a fire east of Adair. We're working to gather more information on that grass fire as well.

Weather Alerts

A fire weather warning has been issued for several Oklahoma counties due dry conditions, low humidity and high winds.

The warning will go until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

