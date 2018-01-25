Federal report shows punch of last year's Hurricane Harvey

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

By BY SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The official numbers for last year's Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.

Two locations in southeast Texas got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet.

Harvey also spawned 57 tornadoes.

That's from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.

"It's a once in a lifetime event for so many people," said center hurricane specialist Eric Blake, lead author of the report. "I think the flooding in the Houston metropolitan area is really unparalleled."

The entire metro Houston area averaged between 3 and 4 feet of rain.

Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.

Harvey was Texas' deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 of the deaths were in Texas; 36 in Houston's Harris County. None was from storm surge - sudden coastal inundation from the sea - which is usually the deadliest part of a hurricane, Blake said. All but three of the deaths were from freshwater flooding.

The hurricane center estimates Harvey's damage at between $90 billion and $160 billion with a midpoint of $125 billion, placing it second in U.S. history behind Katrina's inflation-adjusted $161 billion. The maximum winds on landfall were 133 mph (213 kph) making it a Category 4 storm.

But the really big numbers in the report have to do with rain. Government meteorologists calculated that much of the Houston metro area experienced a flood that is a greater than a once-in-1,000 year event, the highest level they calculate.

"It is unlikely that the United States has ever seen such a sizable area of excessive tropical cyclone rainfall totals as it did from Harvey," the report said.

Until Harvey, the record for rainfall from a hurricane or tropical storm in the Lower 48 states was 48 inches in 1978, and 52 inches in Hawaii in 1950.

With Harvey, seven places beat out the 52-inch record and 18 places beat the 48-inch mark. The top two - Nederland and Groves, Texas - both were more than 60.5 inches.

"Harvey was historic because so much rain was spread out over a large area," said Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, who didn't participate in writing the report. "This made it impossible for first responders to deal with all the emergency evacuations that needed to happen in so many areas at the same time."

This version corrects the hurricane to a Category 4 storm, not Category 5.

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

