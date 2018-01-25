Emotional residents return to California mudslide area

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

(AP Photo/Daniel Dreifuss). This Monday, Jan. 9, 2018 photo shows debris and mud piled up at Butterfly Beach in Montecito, Calif., after heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides to the area. Officials said Monday, Jan. 22, that it will be a grad...

(AP Photo/Daniel Dreifuss, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, debris and mud cover the street in front of local area shops after heavy rain brought flash flooding in Montecito, Calif. Officials said that it will be a gradual proces...

By KRYSTA FAURIA

Associated Press

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Taking stock of their lives and remembering those who were lost, emotional residents on Thursday trickled back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Santa Barbara County officials finally lifted evacuation orders this week for about 1,600 people in the hillside enclave of Montecito, while thousands of others still waited for word that it was safe to return.

Sheriff's deputies drove vans full of evacuees back to their homes. The owners of those that were heavily damaged or destroyed were allowed to briefly search the rubble for precious belongings.

Curtis Skene fought back tears as firefighters uncovered old photographs of his father in the ruins of his home.

"You have to be grateful you're OK," Skene said. "It's just stuff."

Eric and Pamela Arneson found their home still standing. While he dug through their refrigerator, throwing away spoiled food and chuckling at how bad it smelled, she took notes on each item to submit to their insurance company.

The couple initially remained in their home after the mudslides but later stayed with friends and in a hotel when their electricity was shut off a few days later.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. Our lives are OK. Our house is OK," Eric Arneson said.

The couple bought their home in 1972 and had attended church with John McManigal, who died in the mudslides.

"He was the rock of our church," Pamela Arneson said.

Authorities warned that the returns would be gradual and many people would have to stay out until at least the end of the month.

The town's narrow streets were clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines. Utility workers are also busy restoring water and sewage pipes, gas service and electricity.

Montecito was hit by debris-laden flash floods on Jan. 9 when downpours from a storm hit mountain slopes burned bare by a huge wildfire. Hundreds of homes were damaged. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.

The majority of residents and businesses in and around the town of about 9,000 people have yet to receive an all-clear advisory.

On Thursday attorneys announced a class-action lawsuit they have filed on behalf of a group of Montecito residents and business owners. They are suing the utility Southern California Edison, saying it had a role in starting the fire that led to the subsequent displacement and devastation. It comes after a similar lawsuit filed last week that names Edison and a Montecito local utility.

Officials have not given a cause of the fire, and Edison says it's premature to speculate on the litigation before the investigation is completed.

Village Service Station reopened shortly after the mudslides, providing fuel, food and restrooms for emergency responders.

Owner Keith Slocum said Thursday that "it looked like a Third World country" in the days after the disaster but since then crews have made significant progress clearing roads. He's eager to learn when neighboring businesses will be allowed to reopen.

"We really could use something definitive," he said. "I don't know what the benchmarks are for why they open some parts and don't open others."

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and Andrew Dalton contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.