The Latest: Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8 M

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, enroute to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. Trump is ready to play salesman as he heads to an econ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on plans to change the immigration system (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The White House has unveiled a proposal that provides a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants living in the country illegally, in exchange for new restrictions on legal immigration and $25 billion in border security.

The plan is being applauded by some in Congress, but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty," and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accuse President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

Senior White House officials are casting the plan as a centrist compromise that could win support from both parties and enough votes to pass the Senate. But it comes with a long list of concessions that many Democrats, and conservative Republicans, especially in the House, may find impossible to swallow.

__

5:10 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The plan is likely to get a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.

Senior White House officials are offering a preview of Trump's immigration framework, casting it as a compromise that could pass the Senate.

Trump's plan would dramatically scale back family-based migration, limiting it to spouses and underage children, and eliminate the visa lottery program.

It would also include $25 billion for a border wall - and unspecified billions more for additional immigration enforcement measures.

The officials are speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before its release.

___

1:50 p.m.

Democrats say they are heartened by President Donald Trump's support for an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

But Republicans are being more cautious.

Moderate West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he's "very encouraged" by Trump's surprising words.

Among Republicans, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he supports the citizenship pathway Trump described.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota called Trump's words "positive" and said Trump's description "gives us a better sense" of his views but added, "We have a long way to go yet."

