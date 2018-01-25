Quiet BA Neighborhood Rattled After Suspected Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating what they now believe is a murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a Broken Arrow home after a brief standoff.

It has been a long and sad day for people living in the Forest Creek Patio Homes neighborhood near 81st and Garnett.

They said it’s a retirement community and things like this just don't happen there.

"Oh it's sad ... so sad," said neighbor Margo Mason.

Mason is one of several neighbors evacuated from their homes Thursday morning by Broken Arrow Police.

Officers were helping clear the scene for the Special Operations team to make entry into a home just two doors down from Mason and her family.

Mason said a couple has lived in the home for the last year.

"I had the opportunity to visit with them about three times … they were just very nice, friendly, there was no reason to think that anything was wrong," Mason said.

Police were called to the house around 6:30 Thursday morning for a welfare check after a neighbor reported hearing a loud pop from the home.

When officers tried to make contact with the couple inside that home no one answered, so they put Anderson Elementary School on lockdown and called in the special operations team.

"Every means necessary we are going to try and contact someone and when we can't establish contact with them we do fear the worst and we make preparations to switch gears," said Broken Arrow Officer James Koch.

Inside a bedroom, officers found the bodies of a man and woman, along with a small pistol.

Police said both had gunshot wounds.

Police said they're investigating, but they're not looking for any other suspects.

The incident has this usually quiet retirement neighborhood rattled.

"Here you are where you think you're safe and secure and then you hear something about, well there is a possible shooting and it just gets your mind racing," said neighbor Jeff Cole.

Police haven't said yet what they believe led up to the shooting.

We'll know more once they finish their investigation.