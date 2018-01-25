Tulsa Leaders Plan Free Eye Exams For Students - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Leaders Plan Free Eye Exams For Students

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Something exciting is happening at Tulsa's Dream Center, which could have far-reaching effects for hundreds of Tulsa kids.

Aaron Johnson from the Dream Center, James Ashford from Vision Care Direct, and State Senator Kevin Matthews sat down with News On 6 in the Dream Center Library to talk about an idea that could help hundreds of kids do better in school.

"A lot of kids that struggle to read ... they struggle to see," Ashford said 

Reading, they all said, is essential to doing well at anything. If you can't read well, you just won't do well.

“We want to stir the dreams that it is possible ... you can go to college, you can get a job, you can be an entrepreneur. That's why we focus on literacy at the Tulsa Dream Center," Johnson said. 

And there is a connection between not being able to read well, not doing well in school, and not being able to see as well as you should.

So, how does that get fixed?

"Get these kids together on a single day, load 'em into Dream Center buses, take 'em out to these eye doctors, get 'em all exams and glasses at no cost to the kids,” Ashford said. 

He and his company will line up the optometrists, AJ and the Dream Center will coordinate the kids, and Senator Matthews will help get the word out and see if other agencies might get involved.

They are aiming for a day in the summer before school.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.