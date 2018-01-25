Oldest son of 13 captive children was star college student

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP). Louise Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Louise and David Turpin are accused of abusing their 13 children — ranging from 2 to 29 — before they were rescued on Jan. 14 from their home...

(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP). David Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. David and Louise Turpin are accused of abusing their 13 children — ranging from 2 to 29 — before they were rescued on Jan. 14 from their home ...

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool). David Turpin, left, and his wife, Louise Turpin appear in court in Riverside, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. David and Louise Turpin are accused of abusing their 13 children — ranging from 2 to 29 — bef...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Neighbors write down messages for the Turpin's children on the front door of the home of David and Louise Turpin where police arrested the couple accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The oldest son of the California siblings who authorities say were tortured by their parents, chained to their beds and so malnourished their growth was stunted had excelled at his community college and had been named to the honor roll for two semesters, school officials said Thursday.

The son, who is in his 20s, attended Mt. San Jacinto College for several years. His mother would bring him to school and wait outside his classes for him, prosecutors said.

He did not earn a degree but was on the president's honor roll in fall 2015 and spring 2016, college spokeswoman Karin Marriott told The Associated Press.

A transcript obtained by ABC News showed he attended classes from 2014 until at least 2016 and sometimes earned 15 credits per semester. He earned A's in many classes, including algebra, guitar, public speaking, English fundamentals and freshman composition, according to the transcript.

He and his 12 siblings were rescued on Jan. 14 when their 17-year-old sister climbed out a window of their home about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles and called 911. Authorities said they found the siblings in the family's filthy home in the city of Perris, three of them were shackled to beds.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested and accused of abusing the siblings - ranging in age from 2 to 29. They have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

The AP is not naming the siblings because of the severity of abuse allegations, which are still under investigation. The AP also has not been able to talk to the children or anyone who can speak on their behalf.

Joe Chermak, who attended a musical performance at the school in May 2016, said he remembered seeing the Turpin family in the audience. The small group of family members took up almost half a row of seats and they were all wearing matching outfits - blue shirts and tan pants, he said.

At first, Chermak said he thought it was a group of kids from another school who came to watch the guitar ensemble with a mix of classical, jazz and musical theater, but then he looked more closely and realized they all seemed very skinny.

"I noticed that one girl was skinny from her arm and pale," he told The Associated Press.

___

Taxin reported from Santa Ana.

