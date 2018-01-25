Mayes County Wildfire Doused After Quick Response By Crews

Fires burned thousands of acres across Oklahoma Thursday.

Burn bans are in effect in 18 counties.

Firefighter Dallas Wisdom knows just how easily a fire can start in these dry and windy conditions.

"It's as simple as a chain dragging under a trailer can easily start a fire," said Wisdom.

He was on his way home Thursday when he heard about a grass fire near his Mayes County home.

"You know with the wind like it is, it can be real serious I mean luckily today everyone was real quick on it. It's nothing to take lightly, it can get away from you quick," Wisdom said.

Because of that quick response, Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michael Dunham said homes were spared from the flames.

"With this fire luckily we just happen to have had three firefighters already at the station when the call went down," Dunham said.

It only took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and about another half hour to put it out.

Firefighter Dallas Wisdom said at times he even worries about his land, but said teamwork between departments puts his mind at ease.

"I have a lot of faith in our guys. I have a lot of faith in the surrounding departments they’re gonna get on it quick [and] get it knocked down," said Wisdom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.