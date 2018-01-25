Mayes County Wildfire Doused After Quick Response By Crews - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mayes County Wildfire Doused After Quick Response By Crews

Posted: Updated:
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Fires burned thousands of acres across Oklahoma Thursday.

Burn bans are in effect in 18 counties.

1/25/2018 Related Story: Osage County Fires Burn Thousands Of Acres

Firefighter Dallas Wisdom knows just how easily a fire can start in these dry and windy conditions. 

"It's as simple as a chain dragging under a trailer can easily start a fire," said Wisdom.  

He was on his way home Thursday when he heard about a grass fire near his Mayes County home. 

"You know with the wind like it is, it can be real serious I mean luckily today everyone was real quick on it. It's nothing to take lightly, it can get away from you quick," Wisdom said.  

Because of that quick response, Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michael Dunham said homes were spared from the flames. 

"With this fire luckily we just happen to have had three firefighters already at the station when the call went down," Dunham said. 

It only took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and about another half hour to put it out. 

Firefighter Dallas Wisdom said at times he even worries about his land, but said teamwork between departments puts his mind at ease. 

"I have a lot of faith in our guys. I have a lot of faith in the surrounding departments they’re gonna get on it quick [and] get it knocked down," said Wisdom.  

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.