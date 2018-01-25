Court halts execution of Alabama inmate with dementia

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home excelled at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

(Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows a police mug shot of Vernon Madison, who is scheduled to be executed for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer ...

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has halted the execution of an Alabama inmate whose attorneys argue that dementia has left the 67-year-old unable to remember killing a police officer three decades ago.

Justices issued a stay Thursday night, the same evening that Vernon Madison was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a southwest Alabama prison. The court delayed the execution to consider whether to further review the case.

Madison was sentenced to death for the 1985 killing of Mobile police Officer Julius Schulte, who had responded to a call about a missing child made by Madison's then-girlfriend. Prosecutors have said that Madison crept up and shot Schulte in the back of the head as he sat in his police car.

Madison's attorneys argued that strokes and dementia have left Madison unable to remember killing Schulte or fully understand his looming execution. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that condemned inmates must have a "rational understanding" that they are about to be executed and why.

"We are thrilled that the court stopped this execution tonight. Killing a fragile man suffering from dementia is unnecessary and cruel," attorney Bryan Stevenson, of the Equal Justice Initiative, said Thursday after the stay was granted.

The Alabama attorney general's office opposed the stay, arguing that a state court has ruled Madison competent and Madison has presented nothing that would reverse the finding.

Appeals courts have been divided over Madison's case.

In 2016, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted Madison's execution seven hours before he was scheduled for a lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court later opened the way for the execution to proceed.

The court, in an unsigned 2017 opinion, said testimony showed Madison "recognizes that he will be put to death as punishment for the murder he was found to have committed," even if he doesn't remember the killing itself.

Justices noted then that federal courts' review of Madison's case is constrained because of a 1996 law intended to limit federal judges' second-guessing of state court decisions. State courts upheld Madison's death sentence, and the Supreme Court, applying the 1996 law, said those decisions should be respected. The justices have never ruled on whether someone who doesn't remember their crime can be executed

Madison's attorneys also have asked for a stay on the grounds that a judge sentenced him to death, even though a jury recommended life imprisonment. Alabama lawmakers in 2017 changed the law to no longer allow a judge to override a jury's sentence recommendation in death penalty-eligible cases.

The Alabama attorney general's office, in opposing the stay, said the 2017 legislation was not retroactive and did not affect Madison and other inmates already on death row.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch were opposed to the stay, according to the order issued Thursday evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.