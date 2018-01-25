Anadarko Middle Schoolers Arrested For Gun, Drugs

A loaded gun turned up in an Anadarko Middle School bathroom Wednesday morning. The school called police, who quickly arrested a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy.

Police Chief Tracy Roles says police found the gun in a backpack in the bathroom. Roles says the gun belonged to the 14-year-old. He says they also found what they believe was a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which he says belonged to the 12-year-old.

“It’s serious business,” he said, “especially in today’s society. This is right on the heels of a school shooting in Kentucky that left people dead and several people injured. Then the next day, we have a gun in our school. We’re not going to deal with it lightly.”

Roles says a police lockdown that included two K-9’s also turned up a bag of marijuana that he says belonged to a 13-year-old girl.