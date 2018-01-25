Cowboys Still Searching For Elusive Road Win

OSU hoops is still winless on the road but can change that in a non-conference matchup Saturday.

"For us, it's still about trying to get better as we get closer to March," said OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton.

Despite a defining win over OU on Saturday, the Cowboys are still searching for traction and their first true road win of the year. They have a chance this Saturday at Arkansas as part of the Big 12 challenge.

"They're really talented. They're a really good team. They obviously play really well. They were the first team to give Oklahoma a loss earlier in the year," Boynton said.

"It's going to be a pretty packed environment, so I think right now couldn't be, like a better time for us," said OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll.

Not that there haven't been areas of improvement. Mike Boynton is quick to point out that each of the last three road games, the Cowboys have improved in their second-half play, but they're still searching for that full 40-minute effort.

"We're good enough to beat anybody. Our margin for error isn't as great as some other teams, but when we put it together for 40 minutes, we feel really comfortable with what the result could be," said Boynton.

OSU will be dealing with a motivated Arkansas team, which no doubt remembers last year's 28-point beatdown at the hands of the Pokes in Stillwater.