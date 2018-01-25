Cowboys Still Searching For Elusive Road Win - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cowboys Still Searching For Elusive Road Win

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

OSU hoops is still winless on the road but can change that in a non-conference matchup Saturday.

"For us, it's still about trying to get better as we get closer to March," said OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton. 

Despite a defining win over OU on Saturday, the Cowboys are still searching for traction and their first true road win of the year. They have a chance this Saturday at Arkansas as part of the Big 12 challenge.

"They're really talented. They're a really good team. They obviously play really well. They were the first team to give Oklahoma a loss earlier in the year," Boynton said. 

"It's going to be a pretty packed environment, so I think right now couldn't be, like a better time for us," said OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll. 

Not that there haven't been areas of improvement. Mike Boynton is quick to point out that each of the last three road games, the Cowboys have improved in their second-half play, but they're still searching for that full 40-minute effort.

"We're good enough to beat anybody. Our margin for error isn't as great as some other teams, but when we put it together for 40 minutes, we feel really comfortable with what the result could be," said Boynton. 

OSU will be dealing with a motivated Arkansas team, which no doubt remembers last year's 28-point beatdown at the hands of the Pokes in Stillwater.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.