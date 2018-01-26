Sheriff says no other suspects sought in deputy's death

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself...

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

(John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP). Brighton police officers wear a black ribbon over their badge for Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm in Brighton, Colo., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Gumm was killed Wednesday night responding to a call in a resid...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP). Michael Kapaun holds a flag in support of Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputy Heath Gumm who was shot and killed, in the 8700 block of Dawson Street, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in Thornton, Colo. Authorities in Colo...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP). Deputies console each other Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, near the location where Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputy Heath Gumm was gunned down near Denver. Gumm was killed Wednesday night responding to a call in a re...

(John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP). A flag hung down from Truck 53 and Tower 51 to form the archway as Brighton, Colo., police officers stood at attention and saluted as the hearse carrying Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputy Heath Gumm arrives at th...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP). An Adams County Sheriff Deputy wears a black band across her badge after Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm was gunned down, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in Thornton, Colo. Authorities in Colorado have arrested one man and ar...

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Two men who were nearby when a Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed were interviewed and released, authorities said Friday as a suspect in the slaying prepared to make his first court appearance.

A statement issued on Twitter by the Adams County Sheriff's Office said no other suspects were being sought in the killing of 31-year-old Deputy Heath Gumm.

Court records show 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing was being held on suspicion of homicide of a peace officer and second-degree burglary.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

No further details were released about the questioning of the two men who were nearby during the attack. Authorities have previously said they were not suspects in the deputy's death but were wanted for questioning.

Gumm and other deputies were responding to a disturbance in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver on Wednesday night when the shooting took place.

Deputies were called to an "assault in progress" and saw a man run behind a house. When they caught up with the man, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking Gumm in the chest, before fleeing, the sheriff's office said.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh said Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest but declined to specify where the bullet hit him. An autopsy was conducted Thursday.

McIntosh said police believe three people, including the suspect, were involved in the initial altercation that brought deputies to the area.

Police combed the area for evidence Thursday, prompting some schools to shut down for the day. All the campuses were expected to be open Friday.

Gumm's death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were wounded in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health problems.

McIntosh said in 30 years with the sheriff's department, he had experienced only one other officer dying "in the line of duty."

Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2012.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.