Funeral For First Victim Of Pittsburg County Gas Drilling Rig Explosion

One of the victims of the gas drilling rig explosion Monday, January 22nd in Pittsburg County will be laid to rest this weekend.

Roger Cunningham's funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church in Seminole on Saturday. The service is at 2 p.m.

Roger Cunningham, 55, was a directional drilling consultant at site near Quinton.