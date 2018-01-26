A Few Showers Into A Pleasant Weekend

Things appear on track with the next 24 hours offering a chance for a few showers across part of NE and SE OK. A fast-moving upper level disturbance will quickly move out of the area early this morning and has produced some very light showers in a few spots while you were sleeping. Gusty south winds will remain in the wake of the system with speeds gain today from 15 to 30 mph. Despite some clouds near the region today, the fire danger will remain elevated today and this afternoon.

Our next chance for a few showers will arrive later tonight into exit early Saturday as a front moves across the state. The data continues to flip back to the faster and not slower arrival and exit. This means we’ll start to see some showers nearing the northern OK ( Metro) region around 9pm to midnight with the front clearing Pittsburg to LeFlore Counties around 4AM to 6AM Saturday morning. Mostly light amounts are expected with SE OK in the running for .20 to .30 of an inch. The metro may get lucky with about a .10 or so. The clouds will attempt to thin-out later tomorrow with some sunshine by midday to afternoon and highs in the upper 50s or even some lower 60s. Sunday looks great with cold morning temps and pleasant afternoon highs. Basically, most of the weekend looks good other than a small window late tonight into pre-dawn Saturday morning.

Late Sunday night a fast-moving front will slide across northern OK and bring us back down into the 20s for Monday morning lows. Daytime highs may stay in the lower to mid-40s with north winds and clear sky. Winds will quickly back from the south Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing wind speeds and increasing fire danger issues again across Northeastern OK with daytime highs moving into the 60s.

The next system arrives late Wednesday night or Thursday with colder air dropping the highs back into the 40s. There will be a slight chance of precipitation with this system according to the GFS but most of it will be gone before having the chance to flip over to wintry weather. The EURO keeps us dry with any precip well to the east. I’ll keep a low chance for Wednesday into Thursday at this point in the forecast cycle.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.,

Alan Crone

KOTV