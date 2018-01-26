Reba McEntire, KFC's First Female Colonel Sanders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Reba McEntire, KFC's First Female Colonel Sanders

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -

An Oklahoma country music superstar is KFC's first female Colonel Sanders.

You'll start seeing those commercials featuring Reba McEntire next week.  The ads will run until the end of April.

KFC says she's giving the Colonel a little "country flair" with an outfit that has fringe on the back and a glittery shine.

By the way, Reba McEntire will be in Tulsa on February 22nd to host Komen Tulsa's Pink Stiletto gala.

Tickets for that event are still available at Komen Tulsa - 2018 Pink Stiletto.

