Repairs To Close Highway Bridge Between Tulsa And Sand Springs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Repairs To Close Highway Bridge Between Tulsa And Sand Springs

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A bridge repair project will cause delays for drivers on Highway 412 between Tulsa and Sand Springs starting Friday morning and throughout the weekend.

Back in November, a crane hit the deck of the 65th West Avenue bridge causing extensive damage.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the left lane of both east and west Highway 412 will close at the bridge starting at 9 a.m.  Then, at 7 p.m., all east and westbound lanes of the highway will close so crews can begin fixing the bridge.

1/23/2018 Related Story: Bridge Repairs To Close Sand Springs Highway

Traffic will be detoured to the off and on ramps around the closure.

On Monday, January 29th, ODOT will reopen the highway at 6 a.m., but will leave the left lane in both directions closed until further notice.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.