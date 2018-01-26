Repairs To Close Highway Bridge Between Tulsa And Sand Springs

A bridge repair project will cause delays for drivers on Highway 412 between Tulsa and Sand Springs starting Friday morning and throughout the weekend.

Back in November, a crane hit the deck of the 65th West Avenue bridge causing extensive damage.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the left lane of both east and west Highway 412 will close at the bridge starting at 9 a.m. Then, at 7 p.m., all east and westbound lanes of the highway will close so crews can begin fixing the bridge.

Traffic will be detoured to the off and on ramps around the closure.

On Monday, January 29th, ODOT will reopen the highway at 6 a.m., but will leave the left lane in both directions closed until further notice.