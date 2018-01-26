Tulsa's Homeless Count Wraps Up Friday

Tulsa's Community Service Council is beginning day 2 of a "Point-In-Time" survey to count the number of homeless people in the Tulsa area.

Teams went back out Friday morning to survey area encampments as a way to help figure out what leaders in our area can do to help get people off the streets.

"The goal of that is to assess what the needs of homeless individuals in our community are, as well as to note the trends from year to year, what are homeless numbers are looking like," said Melanie Stewart-Goldman, Point-in-Time coordinator

Volunteers were out Thursday, the first day of the survey.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all Continuum of Care cities, like Tulsa to conduct these counts every year.