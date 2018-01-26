OHP: Brake Failure Causes Crash In Creek County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says failed brakes caused a crash in Creek County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 80-year-old Max Eugene Shelton was headed north on Creekwood Drive about four miles south of Mannford at about 3:15 p.m. when the brakes failed on his 1992 GMC pickup.

The OHP report says Shelton's truck ran off the road, hit a guardrail and dropped down onto a lake spillway, striking a cement abutment.

The Keystone Fire Department rescued Shelton from the pickup.

The OHP report states Shelton was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.