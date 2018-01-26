Tulsa Firefighters Give All Clear At Skelly Elementary

Skelly Elementary School was evacuated as firefighters investigated a natural gas smell Friday morning. The school is located in the 2900 block of South 90th East Avenue.

School officials called for the Tulsa Fire Department after smelling the odor on the second floor. The school moved students to another floor.

When firefighters couldn't immediately find the source, the building was temporarily evacuated.

TFD Spokesperson Stan May said they found no significant levels of gas after Hazmat crews were called in with more sensitive equipment. He praised the administration at the school for how they handled the incident.

Oklahoma Natural Gas stayed on scene to work with the school.