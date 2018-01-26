3 Northeast states to sue feds over GOP's tax overhaul plan

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue Washington over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul, the Democratic governors of the three states announced Friday.

Andrew Cuomo of New York, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced Friday that they're talking to leaders of other states that stand to be hurt by the federal tax plan that's expected to cost taxpayers in their states billions of dollars.

"We're going to be working together to form a multi-state coalition to challenge this in court," said Cuomo, a potential 2020 White House contender who announced his intention to challenge the tax overhaul earlier this month.

Murphy said he expects the suit to be filed within weeks. No decision has been made on where the action will be filed, Malloy said.

The new tax code passed by Republicans in Congress and signed into law last month by Republican President Donald Trump caps a deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. That deduction had been popular in high-tax, Democratic states like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, where many homeowners now face big increases in their federal tax bill.

"This is an assault on those states," Malloy said.

Cuomo said the lawsuit could argue the tax law violates states' rights and is unfair because it singles out Democratic states for political reasons.

