Search Underway For Two People After Osage County Chase

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says two people who led law enforcement officers on a more than 30-mile pursuit Thursday night may have stolen a truck from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve Friday morning.

Virden says deputies are searching for the two right now.

Ranch hands at the Tall Grass Prairie tell News On 6 they saw two people standing near Prairie headquarters’ gift shop before 9 a.m. Friday. They say the two ran and jumped in a pickup truck and sped off before they could stop them.

Sheriff Virden confirms there is a gun in the stolen pickup truck and he believes it’s the same two people involved in the Thursday night pursuit.

Deputies say this all started Thursday night when Hominy police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. Deputies say the car initially stopped, but then the driver took off, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say the chase went more than 30 miles into the Tall Grass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska.

Deputies say the driver ended up ditching the car in a pasture on the preserve. The sheriff says the driver and a passenger ran off. Deputies, police and a K9 officer chased the two people on foot, but they got away.

The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve headquarters is about five miles from where deputies say the driver left the car.

Sheriff Virden says they believe they know who the driver is and says he has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Virden isn’t releasing any names at this time.

The stolen truck is described as a white 2013 Ford flatbed pickup, single rear wheel, one-ton with a bison license plate 1TNC07 and TNC logos on the door panels.

Hominy Police, Pawhuska Police and Sage County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in Thursday night’s chase.