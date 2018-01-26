Michigan St athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File). In this Oct. 20, 2017, photo, Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Gilbert Pavilion and Tom Izzo Hall of History inside Michigan State's Breslin Student Events Cent...

(Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP). This Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo shows The Rock on Michigan State University's campus which was painted "Thank You" and and includes the names of the women who gave victim impact statements during the Larry ...

By DAVID EGGERT and LARRY LAGE

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University's athletic director announced his retirement Friday, the second university official to step down this week amid sharp criticism of the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Mark Hollis, who had been in the job for 10 years, disclosed the move during a meeting with a small group of reporters on campus. He was asked why he would not stay on.

"Because I care," Hollis said, holding back tears. "When you look at the scope of everything, that's the reason I made a choice to retire now. And I hope that has a little bit, a little bit, of helping that healing process."

Hours later, the university named its vice president to serve as acting president after the departure of President Lou Anna Simon.

Bill Beekman is expected to serve in the role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader.

Beekman is vice president and secretary of the board of trustees. He previously led the MSU Alumni Association and first began working at the university in 1995. He has an undergraduate degree from the school.

Simon submitted her resignation late Wednesday after Nassar, a former employee at Michigan State, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Several of the 150-plus victims who spoke at his hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar, who also is accused of molesting Olympians and other young gymnasts while working for USA Gymnastics.

"I don't believe that I've ever met him," Hollis said of Nassar, and he insisted he did not know about allegation of abuse until an Indianapolis Star report in 2016.

Michigan State's governing board was meeting later Friday, its first since Simon and Hollis stepped down. Trustees planned to discuss the presidential transition, as the university prepares for new investigations by the state attorney general, state lawmakers and the NCAA while facing lawsuits filed by more than 130 women and girls.

The board expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and legislators. While there has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women, some of the more than 150 women and girls who have accused him said they complained to university employees as far back as the late 1990s.

Board members, who are elected in statewide votes, have come under intense scrutiny. Two announced they will not seek re-election. Another, Joel Ferguson, apologized this week after saying there was more going on at Michigan State than "this Nassar thing." He previously had said victims were ambulance chasers out for a payday. The school long resisted calls for an independent investigation before asking Attorney General Bill Schuette for a review a week ago.

"I am shocked and embarrassed at how insensitive some in the MSU family continue to be," trustee Mitch Lyons said on Twitter. "I look forward to implementing a plan today at our board meeting to create real change."

Students planned a Friday evening march and protest.

In a recent filing, Michigan State asked a judge to dismiss the cases against the university on several technical grounds, not the merits of the allegations. The school says it has immunity under Michigan law and that the majority of victims were not MSU students at the time of the alleged assaults.

"These arguments can seem disrespectful" to victims, but a defense is required by Michigan State's insurers, Simon wrote in a campus-wide email last week. She added, "We have the utmost respect and sympathy" for victims.

The board last month authorized the creation of a $10 million fund to help victims access counseling and mental health services.

A Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. He was, though, advised by the school to avoid being alone with patients while treating their "sensitive areas," but the school didn't follow up on and enforce its request. At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.

Hollis said he did not know about the 2014 investigation and has told as much to the FBI and to campus police.

"In hindsight, you ask yourself that question," he said when asked if he should have been aware of it. "But that was not my choice at that time."

Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints about Nassar in 1997 - 21 years ago. William Strampel , who was dean of Michigan State's College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been named in lawsuits by victims, announced last month he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. Strampel remains a faculty member.

Hollis, like Simon, is a Michigan State graduate. He has been the Spartans' athletic director since 2008 and was chairman of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee last season. Hollis' unique ideas include putting hockey and basketball games in football stadiums and a basketball game on an aircraft carrier. One of his best friends is a Michigan State icon: Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Izzo, the best man at his wedding and a former roommate.

Hollis walked into a conference room in the athletic department's new headquarters with his wife and sat alone at a table behind microphones. He choked back his emotions as he announced his retirement.

"I have always been a Spartan and I always will be," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.