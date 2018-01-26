Wagoner Man Arrested For Drugging, Raping Relative - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Wagoner Man Arrested For Drugging, Raping Relative

Mug shot of Collin Lamb. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Mug shot of Collin Lamb. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Wagoner man was arrested on multiple counts of drugging and raping a relative.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on January 17, 2018, from a woman saying a relative was routinely drugging and raping her.

The sheriff’s office interviewed 45-year-old Collin Lamb, who they said confessed to providing Ambien and methamphetamine to the woman and sexually assaulted her at least eight times.

Lamb gave investigators locations of the crimes, including renting hotel rooms. They said Lamb told them the Ambien would influence memory of the crime.

Sheriff Chris Elliott called the crime "mind blowing."

"In my long career as a law enforcement officer, it is hard to surprise me anymore. This case surprised even me,"Elliott said.

"I give credit to my Investigators on the skill and patience it took to obtain a confession from what I describe as a horrific and twisted crime."  

Lamb was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree rape by means of intoxication.

