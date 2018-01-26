The Latest: House panel investigating sex abuse in sports

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File). In this Oct. 20, 2017, photo, Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Gilbert Pavilion and Tom Izzo Hall of History inside Michigan State's Breslin Student Events Cent...

(Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP). This Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo shows The Rock on Michigan State University's campus which was painted "Thank You" and and includes the names of the women who gave victim impact statements during the Larry ...

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File). FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016, file photo, Michigan State University athletics director Mark Hollis, right, and president Lou Anna Simon watch the action during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in East Lansin...

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has begun an investigation of sexual abuse in organized sports.

Committee leaders from both political parties have sent letters to the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics seeking information about how they handled sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. The letters follow the sentencing of Nassar for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. The committee's investigation comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday. He's the second university official to step down this week. At USA Gymnastics, three top members of the board of directors resigned this month.

The House committee's letter to USA Gymnastics says the Nassar allegations "raise serious concerns about your organization's ability to oversee your sport and protect your athletes from abuse and mistreatment."

The committee also sent letters to USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo seeking information about how those organizations handled allegations of sexual misconduct.

___

1:15 p.m.

Michigan State University has named its vice president to serve as acting president in the wake of Lou Ann Simon's resignation over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Bill Beekman is expected to serve in an interim role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader. The decision was announced Friday at the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

The move came hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement.

Beekman is vice president and secretary of the board of trustees. He previously led the MSU Alumni Association and first began working at the university in 1995. He has an undergraduate degree from the school.

Nassar was a sports doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced this week to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

___

12:05 p.m.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is investigating the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal and will hold Michigan State University accountable for any violations of federal law.

DeVos confirmed the investigation Friday. The announcement comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis says he's stepping down in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

Nassar is accused of molesting dozens of women and girls for years. He worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He's been sentenced to decades in prison.

DeVos said in a statement that what happened at the school is "abhorrent" and "cannot happen ever again - there or anywhere."

The Education Department already has been investigating separate Title IX complaints at the university and the school's compliance with providing campus crime and security information.

___

11:15 a.m.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Hollis has been in the job for 10 years. He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years. Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world's elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

___

12:45 a.m.

Michigan State University's governing board is set to have its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Trustees plan to discuss the presidential transition.

Simon quit Wednesday, hours after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes and others.

A majority of board members expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and lawmakers. There has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women.

Students at the East Lansing school are planning a Friday evening march and protest. They seek more changes.

