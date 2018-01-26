Police: Mother Of Emaciated, Burned & Bruised Tulsa Child Arrested

A Tulsa woman was arrested after her emaciated 4-year-old child was admitted to the hospital with burns and bruises over his entire body, Tulsa police say.

Mikell Wortham was booked on two felony counts of child abuse and two felony counts of child neglect Thursday, January 25.

Doctors say her son had second and third-degree burns on his face as well as "loop and pattern-mark" bruises on his arms, legs, back and abdomen.

He weighed only 27 pounds, according to an arrest report.

Officers say Wortham admitted to using hot water as a form of discipline, putting the boy in a bathtub of what she knew was extremely hot water. Instead of seeking treatment, she put Vasoline, butter and lotion on the burns, records show.

Police say the 24-year-old woman also admitted to using a belt to punish her son.

When asked how he became so malnourished and underweight, Wortham reportedly told police she doesn't have enough money to feed her son but tries to feed him something at least once a day.

The report states Wortham is 5'6" and weighs 190 pounds.

She also told police she was a bad mother who didn't know how to love or discipline her child appropriately, the arrest report states.

Police said she told them the only reason she took her son to urgent care on Thursday was because she was getting evicted from her apartment and knew she couldn't hide his injuries any longer.