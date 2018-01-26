Death of 'Storm Chasers' star under review in Puerto Rico - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Death of 'Storm Chasers' star under review in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Authorities in Puerto Rico are trying to determine the cause of death of a reality TV star found on board a cruise ship during a stop in the U.S. island territory.

Joel Taylor starred on the Discovery Channel series "Storm Chasers." The 38-year-old was found unresponsive on the Harmony of the Seas during a seven-day trip that started in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Puerto Rico coroner spokeswoman Karixia Ortiz said Friday that the cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy was done earlier but officials are awaiting toxicology results.

She said there were no signs of violence when he was found by a travel companion Tuesday.

Discovery said Taylor would be remembered as an "incredible meteorologist" and a key member of the team that chased tornadoes in the show.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.