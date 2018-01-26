Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for a rape he says he didn't commit has filed a federal lawsuit accusing law enforcement officials of conspiring to frame him by planting phony evidence and coercing false statements that were used against him.

George Perrot was 17 in 1985 when he was arrested and charged with raping a 78-year-old Mary Prekop in Springfield, Massachusetts. Perrot, whose conviction was based in part on a single strand of hair, was released from prison in 2016 after a judge said he's "reasonably sure" Perrot is innocent and found an FBI agent's testimony about microscopic hair evidence to be flawed.

Perrot's attorneys say in the lawsuit filed Thursday that law enforcement officers beat and threatened to kill Perrot after his arrest, planted gloves and the hair at the crime scene and withheld evidence that could have helped him. His attorneys allege that officials knew the hair analysis used to secure Perrot's conviction was "junk science" but pressed forward anyway.

"Rather than do the work necessary to identify the perpetrator, the defendants, individually and jointly, short-circuited the investigatory process and wrongfully targeted plaintiff in an effort to simply close the case," his attorneys say in the lawsuit against Springfield, several city police officers, a prosecutor and FBI agents.

Ed Pikula, Springfield city solicitor, said Friday that he had not yet reviewed the lawsuit and could not comment. Representatives for the FBI and Hampden district attorney's office didn't immediately respond to messages.

The U.S. Justice Department flagged Perrot's case in 2014 as one of hundreds that involved erroneous statements from FBI agents about hair analysis. The FBI now acknowledges the science is not conclusive and uses it only in conjunction with DNA testing.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against Perrot in October, saying "the interests and administration of justice are best served by the termination of prosecution of this matter."

Prekop repeatedly said the man who beat and raped her didn't have any facial hair. On the night of the attack, Nov. 30, 1985, Perrot had a beard and a mustache. When Prekop was shown Perrot's lineup photo during his trial and was asked if he was her attacker, she replied, "How can I say it when this man has a mustache and a beard?"

Perrot, who had been sentenced to life in prison, is seeking unspecified damages. Tony Balkissoon, an attorney with the Chicago-based firm Loevy & Loevy, which is representing Perrot, said the man hopes his lawsuit brings the justice his criminal trial failed to deliver.

"He was incarcerated for 30 years, during a period of his life when most of us are building careers, building families and learning how to navigate the world as an adult," Balkissoon said. "Hopefully the civil lawsuit, where everything comes to light, will bring him some sense of justice," he said.

Associated Press reporter Mark Pratt contributed to this report.

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer @aedurkinricher . Read more of her work here .

