Tulsa's Gathering Place Sees First Visitors

Right now, the Gathering Place is welcoming its first visitors.

A group of students are on a field trip to the brand-new park.

It's been six years since the public learned about the plans for Gathering Place and it's still not open - but Friday, the first children get to visit one of the playgrounds on a field trip.

The Chapman Adventure Playground is complete though the work around it continues.

Today 200 children from Eugene Field Elementary are on a two-hour field trip and they're just arriving.

The field trip Friday is the start of visits for schools from pre-k to third grade from schools all over Tulsa County.

While work continues on the park, one main access point is under reconstruction.

The city is rebuilding 31st from Peoria to Riverside, narrowing it down and adding a bike lane to slow down drivers.

The entire park opens to the public this summer.