APNewsBreak: Doctor accused of wife's killing dies in jail

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say their states will join together to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself in jail.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang has apparently killed himself...

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

Lawmakers in Kentucky respond to deadly school shooting by promoting bills that would either place restrictions on gun sales or allow more guns in public schools.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

A New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the slaying of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang was found dead in his jail cell Friday in an apparent suicide.

Authorities did not release details of how Dr. James Kauffman died but say there does not appear to be foul play. He was found alone in his cell at the Hudson County jail during a routine check of prisoners, and corrections officers checked on him when he did not respond, county spokesman James Kennelly told The Associated Press.

Kauffman was charged with arranging the 2012 killing of his wife, April, to prevent her from exposing an illegal drug distribution ring he was running with the Pagans biker gang.

He had been the subject of death threats after his arrest, prompting his transfer from the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing, New Jersey, to the Hudson County jail nearly 100 miles (161 kilometers) north. Authorities said the switch was made for his own protection.

A co-defendant in the case also is charged with trying to have Kauffman killed behind bars to prevent him from coming to trial.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.