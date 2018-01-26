US trade court rules against Boeing in dispute with Canada

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The legal battle to claim the body of Charles Manson is going back to court.

New Jersey father of 5 whose T-shirt saying 'In Need of Kidney' went viral receives lifesaving transplant from stranger; donor calls decision 'no-brainer'.

Man gets surgery after 'In Need of Kidney' shirt goes viral

US trade court rules against Boeing, says American giant wasn't harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

The legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump's commission to investigate voter fraud continue even though it has been disbanded, with a lawsuit seeking information about the panel's interaction with two federal agencies.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The Latest: Nike says it's following events at Michigan St.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Delivering a big defeat to Boeing, a U.S. trade panel ruled Friday that the U.S. aircraft giant was not harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

The 4-0 decision by the independent International Trade Commission effectively blocks the Trump administration from slapping 292 percent tariffs on Bombardier. The Commerce Department ruled last year that the Canadian firm had unfairly received government subsidies and sold its C series planes at artificially low prices in the United States. The trade panel disagreed. The case threatened to raise tensions between Washington and U.S. allies Canada and Britain, which has a Bombardier plant in Northern Ireland.

Bombardier immediately praised the ruling as a "victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law."

Boeing said it was "disappointed" and vowed to continue to document the damage from "illegal subsidies and dumped pricing."

Boeing had charged that Bombardier sold Delta Air Lines 75 CS100 aircraft for less than it cost to build them. But Delta said Boeing didn't even make the medium-size jets it needed. On Friday, Delta said it was "pleased by the ITC's ruling rejecting Boeing's anticompetitive attempt to deny U.S. airlines and the U.S. traveling public access to the state-of-the-art 110-seat CS100 aircraft."

The Trump administration has repeatedly clashed with Canada over trade, including Canadian softwood lumber imports. It has launched contentious talks to renegotiate the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico - a pact that President Donald Trump has called a job-killing disaster.

Last October, Bombardier sold a majority stake in the C Series program to Europe's Airbus for no cost. The C Series headquarters was slated to stay in the Montreal area but a second assembly line for the 100- to 150-seat plane is scheduled to be set up at Airbus' plant in Mobile, Alabama.

AP staff writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

