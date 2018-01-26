Innocent Bystander Killed In Tahlequah Pursuit

A woman was killed as a suspect fled from law enforcement officers in Tahlequah, according to Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.

Cherokee Nation Marshals were pursuing a possible shoplifting suspect when the suspect's truck crashed, killing an innocent person.

The crash took place at the intersection of West Choctaw Street (Highway 51) and West Avenue. Officers said they would be at the intersection for a number of hours.

Law enforcement was chasing a suspect in a flatbed pickup when the truck hit an SUV. The impact was so powerful, it knocked the cab off the truck and left it lying upside down in the street.

The crash ripped the engine out of the SUV and sent it sliding onto a lawn next to the road and broke a utility pole off at its base, though the pole was still standing.

Police said the suspect was in critical condition. They haven't released the identities of ether person yet.