Alleged Kidnapping Victim Loses Toe, Police Say

An alleged kidnapping in Bartlesville has left one man beaten and another without part of his toe.

Kenneth Kelby Foreman appeared in the Washington County Courthouse Thursday facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

An affidavit says that Foreman and Jeremy Dempster were involved in the kidnapping of three people; two men and a woman.

Officers say Justin Liston told them that he was with Carie Chevalley when Dempster and Foreman approached their car, firing shots at Liston.

Liston said Dempster was abducting Chevalley while Foreman hit him in the shin with a baseball bat and handcuffed him.

Reports say the two were then taken to Willowbrook apartments in Bartlesville where Liston was beaten and questioned about the whereabouts of Kristapher Guffey.

Liston told police that the two were then put in the back of an enclosed trailer and taken to Tulsa where Liston said he was drugged by a needle being put in the back of his neck.

Reports say Liston and Chevalley were then taken back to the same Bartlesville apartment where they found Guffey who had been kidnapped on Sunday.

Liston told officers that he saw Guffey get beat worse than he did and that he saw Foreman cut part of Guffey’s toe off with a pair of pruning shears. He said that Guffey was being asked about a stolen gun.

Liston said that he and Chevalley were finally able to escape after she had drugged Foreman with Clozapine, an anti-psychotic medication.

Liston told police that Guffey had been able to escape a day before they did.

After questioning Kristapher Guffey, police learned that he had been beaten with a wooden mace, the butt end of a knife, and at one point had been placed in a tub with his foot hanging over the edge, passing out after he felt something go into his toe.

Police said that Guffey did, in fact, have bruising under his eye, scabbing on his nose, abrasions on his face, a cut on his head, and was missing part of his right pinky toe.

During police questioning, Dempster denied any involvement in the incident.

Foreman admitted to police that he beat Liston and Guffey, but denied kidnapping anyone or cutting off Guffey’s toe.

At the apartment, police found a bloody shirt and rags as well as handcuffs and a wooden mace with “FOREMAN” printed on it.

They also found blood spots in the bathtub.