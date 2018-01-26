Harlem Globetrotters To Honor Ramona Boy Who Got Parents Out Of - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Harlem Globetrotters To Honor Ramona Boy Who Got Parents Out Of Burning Home

Posted: Updated:
RAMONA, Oklahoma -

The Harlem Globetrotters will honor a 9-year-old Green Country boy when they come to Tulsa next month.

Camryn Sarnie woke up his parents last October to make sure they got out of their burning home.

Camryn said he learned what to do at school through the Red Cross's pillowcase project, which is a program that teaches safety skills.

The 9-year-old's principal, the Oklahoma Firefighters Association, the Red Cross and Governor Mary Fallin have already recognized him.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.