Harlem Globetrotters To Honor Ramona Boy Who Got Parents Out Of Burning Home

The Harlem Globetrotters will honor a 9-year-old Green Country boy when they come to Tulsa next month.

Camryn Sarnie woke up his parents last October to make sure they got out of their burning home.

Camryn said he learned what to do at school through the Red Cross's pillowcase project, which is a program that teaches safety skills.

The 9-year-old's principal, the Oklahoma Firefighters Association, the Red Cross and Governor Mary Fallin have already recognized him.