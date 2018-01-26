Tulsa Man Charged In Fatal BA Crash Case

A 41-year-old Tulsa man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and other charges for his role in a fatal November crash that killed a 24-year-old man.

Michael Rider faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and driving under revocation.

Rider collided with Blake Allen Biggers on November 12, 2017, just south of the intersection of West Albany Street and North Aspen Avenue in Broken Arrow, police said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight.

Biggers was pronounced dead at the scene and police said speed and alcohol were factors in the cause of the crash.

Rider is not yet in custody but there is a warrant out for his arrest.