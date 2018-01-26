Bixby School Board Wants Input In Search For Superintendent

The Bixby School Board is asking parents, school employees and community members for help in their search for the next superintendent.
An online survey will be posted Monday on the district's website.
The survey will help guide the selection for a replacement for Kyle Wood, who resigned last month.
Wood and some other members of the administration are under investigation after allegations several members of the football team sexually assaulted one of their teammates.
