Bixby School Board Wants Input In Search For Superintendent

The Bixby School Board is asking parents, school employees and community members for help in their search for the next superintendent.

An online survey will be posted Monday on the district's website.

The survey will help guide the selection for a replacement for Kyle Wood, who resigned last month.

12/19/2017 Related Story: Bixby Superintendent Announces Resignation Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Wood and some other members of the administration are under investigation after allegations several members of the football team sexually assaulted one of their teammates.

1/10/2018 Related Story: Bixby Sexual Assault Investigation Making Progress, But Still Incomplete

1/17/2018 Related Story: Multi-County Grand Jury Investigates Bixby High School Football Sex Assault Allegations