Game Wardens Need Help Finding People Who Dumped Dead Ducks Near Claremore

Image taken from the Oklahoma Game Wardens' Facebook page.

Oklahoma game wardens are asking for help finding people who dumped 30 dead ducks and nine geese just south of Claremore.

The wardens said the ducks hadn't been cleaned but were just thrown out sometime around January 20, 2018.

Game wardens said the ducks were dumped on private property just off South 4160 Road between Highway 88 and Flint Road.

If you have information that could help the investigation, call the game warden at 918-857-8563.