Mother, Uncle To Stand Trail After Tulsa Teen Robs Woman

Mug shots of Garlanda Boyles (left) and Corian Campbell (right).

Police said two people who helped a teenager rob a grandmother will go before a jury.

The victim attended court proceedings Friday.

The teen's mother, Garlanda Boyles, and his uncle, Corian Campbell, will face trial for their parts in the robbery.

Police said the mother and uncle were in a car waiting for the teen.