Walmart Offers New Way To Safely Dispose Of Opioids

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of separate crashes that left two people dead.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of separate crashes that left two people dead.More >>
A federal judge ruled that the family company once run by Jared Kushner isn't allowed to keep secret the identity of its business partners in several Maryland properties.More >>
A federal judge ruled that the family company once run by Jared Kushner isn't allowed to keep secret the identity of its business partners in several Maryland properties.More >>
President Donald Trump in a new letter to African leaders says he "deeply respects" the people of Africa and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an "extended visit" to the continent in March, his first in that role.More >>
President Donald Trump in a new letter to African leaders says he "deeply respects" the people of Africa and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an "extended visit" to the continent in March, his first in that role.More >>
The woman struck and killed during a Tahlequah chase has been identified as Malinda Phillips of Park Hill.More >>
The woman struck and killed during a Tahlequah chase has been identified as Malinda Phillips of Park Hill.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.