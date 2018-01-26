Man gets surgery after 'In Need of Kidney' shirt goes viral

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The legal battle to claim the body of Charles Manson is going back to court.

New Jersey father of 5 whose T-shirt saying 'In Need of Kidney' went viral receives lifesaving transplant from stranger; donor calls decision 'no-brainer'.

Man gets surgery after 'In Need of Kidney' shirt goes viral

US trade court rules against Boeing, says American giant wasn't harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

US trade court rules against Boeing in dispute with Canada

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

The legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump's commission to investigate voter fraud continue even though it has been disbanded, with a lawsuit seeking information about the panel's interaction with two federal agencies.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The Latest: Nike says it's following events at Michigan St.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose T-shirt saying "In Need of Kidney" went viral has received a lifesaving transplant from a stranger.

Robert Leibowitz said he had the surgery last week at a New York hospital and is now "walking on clouds."

"Everything had to fall into place," he said on Friday. "The stars had to be aligned."

Leibowitz, 60, said his background in advertising and the roughly decadelong waiting list for a new kidney led him to make the T-shirt and wear it every day during a vacation to Disney World last summer. The shirt said he has O-positive blood and listed a phone number to call.

When a picture of the shirt took off on social media, he said, his phone started buzzing with calls, voicemails and messages from random people wanting to help.

"I got my doubts sometimes about humanity, but the fact that I got so many calls, it brought tears to my eyes," he said.

Medical tests narrowed the donor pool until a man from Indiana, Richie Sully, was found to be a perfect match.

"As bad as my memory is, I will never forget what I told him: 'Hi, my name is Richie. I saw your post on Facebook, I'm O-positive, I have an extra kidney, you're welcome to it. I'm not crazy, but I'm from Indiana,'" said Sully, who made multiple trips to New York to prep for the procedure.

The two men quickly became friends. Leibowitz said he took Sully, 39, to New York City landmarks such as Central Park and Grand Central Terminal.

"We had so much in common, no awkwardness," Leibowitz said. "It was a match made in heaven."

Leibowitz said his kidneys have been an issue since age 12 and he put himself on a donor list about four years ago.

For Sully, the decision to give his kidney to a man he'd never met was a "no-brainer."

"I just saw a father that wanted to spend more time with his kids," he said.

