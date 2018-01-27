Michigan AG vows to find out who knew what at Michigan State

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

New York's most notorious living Russian mobster says he just wants to go back to the motherland.

Notorious Russian mobster says he just wants to go home

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

What will be different when Sen. Bob Menendez is retried on bribery and fraud counts?.

US Sen. Menendez trial reboot will see something old, new

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Michigan AG vows to find out who knew what at Michigan State

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Media swarm around Brian Breslin, chairman of the Michigan State board of trustees, after a special board of trustees meeting Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, on campus in East Lansing, Mich., where Bill Beekman was...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Liaison Denise Maybank listens while trustees give individual apologies to the campus and Michigan State community during a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting Friday, Jan. 26, 2018...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he reacts to a question after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, on campus in East Lansing, Mic...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis tearfully announces his retirement Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Mich. Hollis is the second university official to step down in as many days amid shar...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announces his retirement Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Mich. Hollis is the second university official to step down in as many days amid sharp criticis...

By LARRY LAGE

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette lashed out at Michigan State University for allowing Larry Nassar to sexually abuse girls and women for years, and he took a shot at the school's governing body.

"I don't need advice from the board of trustees," the aspiring governor said at a packed news conference Saturday about his investigation into the school's handling of sexual assault claims against the disgraced doctor. "Frankly, they should be the last ones providing advice because of their conduct."

Schuette said retired prosecutor William Forsyth, who has 40-plus years of experience, will work full time on the independent probe. Forsyth will lead a team that includes top investigators from the state attorney general's office and the State Police.

"What's got Michigan State in some trouble here is the sense that they withheld certain information," Forsyth said. "Maybe because it was going to put them in a better light, but you simply can't do that."

Michigan State should establish a compensation fund that "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars" for victims of Nassar's abuse, Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said Saturday. He also said university lawyers should be given instructions to drop attempts to fight lawsuits by the victims and instead move the lawsuits toward settlement.

"I strongly encourage swift action (by MSU) that demonstrates a clear commitment to a dramatic shift in policies," Calley said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. Calley is Schuette's main rival for the Republican nomination for governor and is a close ally of current governor Rick Snyder.

The board last month authorized the creation of a $10 million fund to offer victims counseling and mental health services.

The comments from two top Michigan officials came days after Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young female athletes and amid growing public pressure to know what school officials knew and how they acted on abuse claims. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigned hours after Nassar was sentenced Wednesday and athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday morning.

The Lansing State Journal and The Detroit News reported Friday that Michigan State University didn't share with a patient the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into accusations of sexual assault she made against Nassar.

The patient, Amanda Thomashow, received an abbreviated version of the report, which found Nassar's conduct wasn't sexual in nature and therefore didn't violate the school's sexual harassment policy.

The school didn't give Thomashow the rest of its findings, including that Nassar's failure to explain the "invasive, sensitive procedures" he did and to obtain prior consent from patients was "opening the practice up to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct."

A school spokesman said Thomashow was told the investigation had resulted in recommended policy changes at the Sports Medicine clinic where Nassar worked.

In addition to his duties at Michigan State, Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains aspiring Olympians. The group's entire board of directors is resigning under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.

No Michigan State trustees have resigned. Under the state constitution, the governor can remove or suspend public officers for "gross neglect of duty," corruption or "other misfeasance or malfeasance.

Bill Beekman was named acting president by the board on Friday.

"The board will now work to identify an interim president as quickly as possible and immediately begin the national search process for a permanent president," school spokesman Jason Cody said Saturday.

The school has not said who will replace Hollis after his last day on the job Wednesday.

Several of the more than 150 victims who spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about the doctor.

Gov. Rick Snyder is mulling a separate inquiry into the university, depending on whether it would interfere with other investigations such as the attorney general's and a potential NCAA investigation. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is also investigating the scandal.

The Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. He was advised by the school to avoid being alone with patients while treating their "sensitive areas," but the school did not follow up on and enforce its request. At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.

Former Michigan State rower Cate Hannum, who was treated by Nassar and wrote an open letter criticizing Simon's handling of the case almost a year ago, said Hollis' departure gives her hope for the future of the school's athletic program.

"It makes room for leadership that demands a zero tolerance policy when it comes to reporting instances of sexual assault and provides proper training for all employees and staff as to how allegations must be handled," Hannum told The Associated Press.

___

Follow AP Sports Writer Larry Lage: https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.