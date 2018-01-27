Beautiful Saturday Ahead

The mild weather trend continues here in Green Country as we roll right into what looks like a beautiful Saturday!



A weak cold front that brought some brief showers to the area overnight has shifted south across Green Country, with breezy north winds continuing behind it. Mostly sunny skies return today, and despite a chilly start we’ll have another nice warm-up with afternoon highs back around 60 degrees! It looks like a great day to get outside.



Those north winds will be strongest this morning through early afternoon, with some gusts over 20 miles per hour possible particularly south of Tulsa. Fire danger remains elevated today due to those gusty winds, so once again please be very, very careful with any sort of outdoor burning.



High pressure will settle overhead tonight, bringing us a colder night with lows in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees. Expect another great warm-up on Sunday, with a terrific combination of sunshine, lighter winds, and pleasantly mild temperatures! We’ll be back in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.



The mild weather will come to an abrupt halt to start the upcoming work week as a stronger cold front surges in late Sunday night. We’ll trend about 15 to 20 degrees colder on Monday with highs only in the lower to mid 40s and a stiff north breeze.



That cool-down will be short-lived though as we go on a roller coaster ride next week! Gusty south winds will quickly push us back into the 50s on Tuesday and the 60s on Wednesday, with fire danger once again becoming a big-time concern. Then, yet another strong cold front arrives by early Thursday with temperatures falling back into the 30s!



There will be a chance for some light precipitation on Thursday, and depending on how quickly our temperatures fall during the day, there’s at least a *chance* that could fall as some light wintry precip. Right now, it doesn’t appear we’ll have enough moisture to cause any significant issues, but we’ll continue to keep you updated as details on this system become more clear in the days ahead!stephe