Innocent Bystander Killed In Tahlequah Pursuit Identified

The woman struck and killed during a Tahlequah chase has been identified as Malinda Phillips of Park Hill.

Tahlequah police say Phillips who had nothing to do with a chase involving a shoplifting suspect was pronounced dead after the pursuit ended at Choctaw and West Avenue Friday afternoon.

Officials say Cherokee Nation Marshals were chasing Aram Catron, 36, because his truck matched the description of someone who stole something from Walmart.

Police said Catron was in critical condition after the crash.