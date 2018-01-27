Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 2 dead in separate crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of separate crashes that left two people dead.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 48-year-old Mannford resident Robyin R. Anderson was killed late Friday in a Creek County crash. Earlier Friday afternoon, 43-year-old Broken Arrow resident Jonathan B. Taylor died in a crash in Rogers County.

Troopers say Anderson ran a stop sign, sending her car airborne. The vehicle hit a tree while in the air. Anderson was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Friday, Taylor was killed on the Will Rogers Turnpike. He was operating a wrecker and attempting to tow a truck. Taylor was standing on the shoulder of the road when another truck traveling westbound in the outside lane left the roadway and struck him.

